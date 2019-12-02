Santa will be making the rounds at several Prince William County libraries this month. Meet him at Lake Ridge Neighborhood Library on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m.; at Central Community Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m., and at Dumfries Neighborhood library on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 p.m. For a full list of events, click here.

Santa Visits and Story Times: Meet Santa and let him know what you would like for Christmas. Feel free to take pictures with Santa. Our staff will be happy to take pictures and email them to you. Multiple dates and locations.