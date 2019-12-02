Where’s the Grinch? Dec. 1-23: The Grinch is hiding in each library this December, and it’s up to you to find him. Take a photo and use #librarygrinch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter. Don’t forget to ask for a sticker! All branches.
Holiday Stories with Mister John at Potomac Library: Monday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. Get ready for a special treat. Mister John will put on his storytelling hat to tell some of his very own winter and holiday stories.
*Festival of Trees Opening Night: Haymarket Gainesville Library: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to create and submit a tree by Monday, Dec. 9, to be displayed in our Festival of Trees display! Join us on opening night for light refreshments, entertainment and to get your first look at the trees!
Santa Visits and Story Times: Meet Santa and let him know what you would like for Christmas. Feel free to take pictures with Santa. Our staff will be happy to take pictures and email them to you. Multiple dates and locations.
Holiday Candy Houses: Central Library: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m. How crafty can you get with Rice Krispies Treats, icing and candy? Join us and find out! Register each child that expects to make their own candy house. Registration required.
Light Up the Holidays Craft: Montclair Library: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Make and take a festive and fragrant luminary to decorate for the season. Registration required.
Spa Night: Chinn Park Library: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Be pampered and learn how to make things like DIY masks and body washes. Supplies generously donated by the Friends of the Library. Registration required.
Hollygami: Bull Run: Adults. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. ‘Tis the season for holiday decorating! Join us as we learn to fold paper into holiday shapes. You can create some beautiful last-minute gifts. Registration required.
