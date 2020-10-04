New COVID-19 cases:
PWC: 77
Manassas: 11
Manassas Park: 3
Prince William Health District: 91
State: 1,067
New deaths
Prince William Health District: 0
State: 3
% positivity rate on tests
Prince William Health District: 5.8%
Northern Virginia: 4.2%
State: 4.7%
Total Cases
PWC: 12,744
Manassas: 1,947
Manassas Park: 616
Prince William Health District: 15,307
State: 151,870
Total deaths:
Prince William Health District: 241
State: 3,273
