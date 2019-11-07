A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Oct. 29, to supplying fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, to a D.C. government employee who was selling it to customers outside his government office, including some from Prince William County.
According to court documents, Ronald Maxwell Gorham, 61, supplied fentanyl and heroin to Darrell Pope, of Maryland, from at least March through Sept. 24, when the two men were arrested, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Gorham “fronted” the drugs to Pope at a cost of $80 or $85 per gram. Pope, in turn, sold the fentanyl or heroin back to his customers for $100 per gram and repaid Gorham with the proceeds, federal prosecutors said in the news release.
Gorham and Pope used coded language to talk about drugs, referring to heroin or fentanyl as jerseys, wings or helmets. When the quality of drugs was not very good, Pope told Gorham that “the color of the paint” was no good, or that the “crabs” were no good and he needed “another bushel,” according to the news release.
According to court documents, the FBI and Prince William County police began an investigation in March into a network of heroin and fentanyl dealers operating in Woodbridge. Several of Pope’s customers were in Prince William County, according to the court documents.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and is a Schedule II synthetic opioid that is often combined with heroin or other substances to increase potency or add an opioid effect to an otherwise non-opioid drug, the release said.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioid-related deaths have increased dramatically since 2013. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in 2018, 32,000 people in the U.S. died from overdosing on synthetic opioids.
Gorham is charged with conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces five to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 21, 2020.
