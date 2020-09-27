PWC: 55

Manassas: 2

Manassas Park: 2

Prince William Health District: 59

State: 736

New deaths 

Prince William Health District: 0

State: 15

% positivity rate on tests 

Prince William Health District: 6.5%  

Northern Virginia: 4.9%  

State: 4.8% 

Total Cases 

PWC: 12,449

Manassas: 1,920

Manassas Park: 612

Prince William Health District: 14,981

State: 146,144

Total deaths: 

Prince William Health District: 236

State: 3,159

