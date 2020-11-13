Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide restrictions Friday afternoon as a result of rising COVID-19 cases that include limiting gatherings to 25 people or fewer and requiring all bars and restaurants to close at 12 midnight, with alcohol sales prohibited after 10 p.m.
Northam announced the new steps in a video and press release issued Friday afternoon. The new restrictions go into effect at midnight Sunday, Nov. 15.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said in his statement.
“Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Northam said Virginia’s case count per capita, at a seven-day average of 17.6 per 100,000 residents, is “comparatively low” as is its percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which was 6.5% statewide on Friday.
Still, all five health regions are experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases, positive tests and hospitalizations, Northam said.
In Prince William County, the seven-day average rate of new infections per 100,000 was 19.4 on Friday, and the local percent-positivity rate was 8.9%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District’s rate of new infections is the highest in Northern Virginia, while the local percent-positivity rate is currently second to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, which stood at 11.6% on Friday.
The governor announced the following restrictions, all of which take effect on midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15:
Public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings will be limited to 25 people, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians age 5 and older are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in since May 29 and requires all individuals age 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
Strengthened enforcement within retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings and enhanced cleaning.
While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the VDH as a Class 1 misdemeanor, the statement said.
On-site alcohol curfew: The onsite sale, consumption and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery or tasting room. All must also close by midnight.
Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals who choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and must remain seated at tables 6 feet apart.
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a previous statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May, Northam noted.
Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35% in the last four weeks, the statement said.
