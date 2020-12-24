With COVID-19 cases surging to an average of 3,500 a day in recent weeks – the highest since the pandemic began – the Virginia Department of Health is once again urging people to avoid indoor gatherings with those from other households over the holidays.
With help from researchers from the RAND Corporation, the VDH released estimates this week of how many people in a given group are likely to be infected with the novel coronavirus based on the size of the group and its location in Virginia.
The estimates are based on the rate of infection per capita in each area of the state. The hope is that the information will discourage such gatherings to prevent an even larger surge of cases after the holidays.
“Just as cases increased rapidly after the Thanksgiving weekend, holiday gatherings in the coming weeks could push levels even higher,” Carter C. Price, a researcher with the RAND Corporation, wrote on the VDH website.
“It has never been more important to limit the size of gatherings this holiday season, not only to protect those gathering but to keep hospital beds open for all who might need them.”
In Northern Virginia, there’s a 23% chance that gatherings of 10 people will include at least one person infected with COVID-19, according to the RAND Corporation.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited by Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest executive order, but researchers have published the estimates for them as well. The odds that gatherings will include at least one infected person rise with the size of the group.
In Northern Virginia, groups of 15 have a 32% chance of including at least one infected person, while groups of 20 have a 40% chance and groups of 25, a 48% chance, according to RAND.
The projections are based on a region’s rate of infection per 100,000 residents, which is a measure of community spread of the virus.
In Northern Virginia, Prince William County has had the highest rate of infection in the region in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, Prince William County once again posted the highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in Northern Virginia with 52.8, while Loudoun County reported the lowest rate in the region with 31.2 per 100,000 residents.
The risk that gatherings will spread COVID-19 also depends upon the occupations and habits of the people in the group, Price said.
“Some gatherings will face higher risk of being exposed to the virus than these estimates because of the presence of people with occupations or behaviors that raise their risk of being infected by COVID-19,” Price wrote. “Other gatherings, such as those involving a couple of families that have been social distancing, may face lower risks of exposure.”
As cases and hospitalizations continue to set new daily records in Virginia in recent days, Price warned that both hospitalizations and deaths “will rise rapidly” during the first two weeks of January if Virginians don’t heed the warnings about gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“…[B]y the end of January the number of deaths per day from COVID-19 will be substantially higher than today,” he wrote. “January and February could be quite grim if what follows this holiday season is similar to the spread of disease after Thanksgiving weekend."
(1) comment
Stop with the scare tactics. Vaccine is already out.
