Prince William County Public Libraries recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Central Community Library, which has new spaces designed for better programming and community enjoyment.
The renovations, which began in early 2020, involved redesigning its concierge desk with reference and circulation services, and adding a "maker space."
The space was said to include equipment such as Cricut vinyl cutters, sewing machines and toys like Spheros, Ozobots, and Makey Makey, which teach children the preliminary basics of coding. The new space will have programs and will offer open times for individuals to use the equipment.
The library’s bathrooms were also be renovated and made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to an earlier description of the project.
"Today marks a new, exciting chapter for Central Library and Prince William Public Libraries," Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler said in a statement.
"It represents a continuation in fulfilling Prince William Public Libraries' mission of bringing people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community in a welcoming, inclusive environment."
"Central Library's renovation represents a commitment to bringing quality library services and welcoming space to Prince William's diverse community," said Deborah Wright, director of Prince William Public Libraries, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.