"My past is my past. I cannot change that. I am not perfect and don't claim to be. I have made mistakes and have taken responsibility for them.
"My message to Prince William County is this: our past doesn't define us. While the past is part of our life stories, we all make mistakes -- I certainly have. However, it wasn't until I embraced my failures that I understood how God can redeem anyone, restore anything, and still use broken people. That is why faith is fundamental to who I am.
"My message to students, teachers, and families in the community is that we can overcome. I know this because I have overcome. It has not been without hard work but anything is possible. To our students, if you mess up, you can still learn and you can still dream. You still have a future and purpose. To our teachers, you are role models to our kids and you can challenge them to do better, be better, and never give up -- which has always been my message to my students. To families in our community, life can be hard. There is so much brokenness in the world -- love each other unconditionally.
"I am running for school board chair in spite of my past and because of my past. I will strive to empower students, teachers, and families to overcome any challenge they face. I knew stepping into this race that my past would come up. I knew I would have to explain certain facts. I knew it would be uncomfortable, but I care more about showing my children and others, leading by example, that you can overcome, you can be restored -- and anything is possible."
