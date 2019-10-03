Seth Chambers is a winemaker on the move. Wherever he can source grapes that shine, he moves on them. Virginia, California, Washington state and Oregon are four of his favorite venues.
He quickly underscores, though, that he does not blend out-of-state and Old Dominion wine. Each offering stands on its own merits.
“Our goal at LaGrange is producing fine wine and pleasing customers,” says Chambers. “When guests taste our wines, I don’t think they think West Coast is better than Virginia. I am super proud of my Virginia Rosé, Petit Verdot and other wines.”
His wines are labeled Virginia or American so there is no sleight of hand about what’s in the bottle. Chambers said he believes there are certain terroirs – or the somewhere-ness of where the fruit is grown -- that can produce different palate experiences.
To fully grasp the concept of terroir here's a test: Where’s the best expression of a Georgia peach grown? Yep, Georgia.
In Virginia, you rarely see grapes such as Gewürztraminer, Petit Sirah, Barbera, Nebbiolo, Zinfandel and more. They make excellent wines, but the Old Dominion’s climate is often too cold, hot, or humid to bring out the best in those varietals.
But in the hands of a capable winemaker, it doesn't matter where the wine is made. Once the fruit is in the cellar, a qualified maestro can create a symphony of aromas and flavors from a variety of grapes.
"I want to be different and work with what Virginia produces best while also bringing out the best in West Coast fruit. It's not an overlapping of styles. It's what our guests are looking for,” Chambers said.
“I try to be honest and upfront as a winemaker. You can buy good wine at a lot of places today. At LaGrange, it’s about producing a variety of quality wine while offering hospitality and a unique experience in the tasting room.
“An example was one of our Cabernet Sauvignon selections. The same wine was aged in French oak and American oak. We poured them as a pair and went back and forth, contrasting the difference and similarities between the two oak styles,” says Chambers.
While the tasting room serves wines reflecting both east and west provenance, many of the more unique bottlings are destined for Chambers’ wine club Black Label program. The club has been revamped this year and is gaining in popularity. Members receive special selections quarterly and can pick them up at the winery or have them shipped directly to their home wine cellar.
Bona fides
So where does the talent and skill to produce a panoply of wine styles originate? As with most successes, it springs from a focused education coupled with passion. Chambers, 36, has both in ample supply.
Chambers switched his college major from astrophysics to organic chemistry because he wanted to become a winemaker. He served a summer internship in 2006 at LaGrange, the year it opened.
“I left that summer with a determination that I had found my calling. I finished up at Penn State with a degree in organic chemistry and a minor in plant biology and got my first job as a winemaker in Virginia,” he said.
The following spring, he obtained his enology certification and in 2014 returned to LaGrange to lead its wine program. His education is like that of a growing number of Virginia winemakers, who hold wine and vineyard degrees as opposed to the early days when hobbyists largely morphed into winemakers.
The venue
Besides the ability to experience a wide range of wines, what might a visitor expect from a visit to LaGrange? If the answer eludes, it’s likely you haven’t walked the hallowed grounds of LaGrange or toured its historic home.
Built in 1790, the manor house sits on a small rise in the shadow of Bull Run Mountain. The almost 6-acre property was originally part of Robert “King” Carter’s 1600s Bull Run tract known as “LaGrange.”
The property’s size ebbed and flowed over the centuries, but fortuitously, the three-story red brick manor house survived the vagaries of time. In December 2005, a small group of investors purchased the historic farm and dilapidated home and made necessary repairs to both. It opened as a winery in September 2006.
Today, the estate is a historical gift to wine lovers. To tour the home or relax on the park-like grounds while gazing at rolling vineyards and mountain scenes is an invitation to step back in time and enjoy the liquid fruits of the vineyard and cellar.
“I live in nearby Gainesville,” says Chambers,” It’s always 5 to 6 degrees cooler out here. It’s a beautiful setting.”
The winery, at 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket, is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m. enticing guests to sip and nibble from their own picnic baskets both during the day or after a day’s slog in the job harness.
For a full digital tour of The Winery at LaGrange, its history, wines, events, and more visit www.wineryatlagrange.com or phone 703-753-9360.
