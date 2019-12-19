Prince William County’s Planning Commission voted in favor Wednesday of a special-use permit and proffer amendment to pave the way for a new Planet Fitness in the shopping center at Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road.
The new, 14,750-square-foot gym will fill six of eight existing vacancies in the shopping center, known as the Shops at County Center.
The gym will not require the construction of any new buildings. The project requires a special-use permit and proffer amendment because of the size of the new facility. The development’s current proffers limit any one tenant to 8,000 square feet with the exception of the grocery store.
The gym will displace several stores in the shopping center that will relocate to other vacant storefronts in the same shopping center, according to a spokesperson for the applicant, Hoadly Regency LLC.
The county’s planning department recommended approval of project, and said the Planet Fitness will increase use in the shopping center space because existing tenants will relocate to vacant spaces.
Several county residents expressed concern that the new gym would bring more traffic to the area. Annette Van Kleeck, a resident of the Coles District, said the additional traffic that could come with a building of that size would “take away from the kind of neighborhood we want to have in this area.”
Zach McBride, a resident of Neabsco District, said the increased traffic could be a safety hazard for people who ride their bikes or walk to work on Hoadly Road.
“I don’t think people consider the traffic that’s going to come from Planet Fitness,” McBride said. “It’s a large establishment and it will bring a lot of people from outside the area.”
Planning Commissioner Austin Haynes, who represents the Coles District where the shopping center is located, voted to approve the measure. But he said he has reservations about the project because of the potentially high number of customers that the gym could attract.
“The intensity of uses being replaced are not comparable. This is a much denser use,” Haynes said.
Only Commissioner Richard Berry (Gainesville) voted against the special use permit and proffer amendment for the project.
The plan now heads to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
