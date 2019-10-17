“Comfort Food at its Best” is what is on the menu at Northside 29 Restaurant. Situated six miles northeast from the heart of Warrenton’s historic district, it is a family-owned business. Begun by Spiro Chakalos in 1971, Northside 29 Restaurant was originally named the Town and Country restaurant. In 1978, it was the largest restaurant in Fauquier County.
The current general managers are Tracey and Bill Chakalos, who run the restaurant with the same special hospitality Spiro Chakalos extended to his family and community.
“It’s incredible to look back now at this accomplishment. I like to consider how much our county has grown and the role that my father-in-law played leading to that,” said Tracey Chakalos.
Quality of food and service sums up most of the success. Northside 29 takes much pride in its diverse menu of many cuisines including American and Italian. Homemade Greek food includes moussaka, spanakopita, souvlaki and gyro platters.
A menu of more than 100 items includes entrees for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as appetizers, beverages and desserts that include deliciously rich baklava. Northside 29 is also known for its crispy potato chips made on site, the perfect accompaniment for sandwiches. There is something for everyone and options for gluten-free meals.
Specials include half-price burgers every Tuesday, discounted wings on Wednesdays, free children’s meals (per adult entrees) on Thursdays. The specialties for Fridays and Saturdays include prime rib dinners. Discounted drinks and appetizers are offered Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Of particular interest to the younger set is the restaurant’s “treasure box.” Once meals are consumed, children get to pick a free small toy from the chest.
Military and senior discounts are 10%. On the website there is a place to join Northside 29’s Fan Club, which currently results in receiving complimentary food items for breakfast. The one-time coupon is for use within the first month of becoming a fan.
Catering is also offered as a buffet or plated meals for special events. A popular place in the restaurant for celebrating birthdays and special occasions is the “yellow” room that can be reserved for dining for about 45 guests.
Popular dining options also include outdoor seating. Longtime local insurance agent and active Fauquier Chamber of Commerce member Janice Sutton enjoys dining at Northside 29, “I love it all! And the patio is one of the best around. Entertainment on weekends is fun!”
“During October of last year, I was receiving daily radiation treatments at the cancer center in Gainesville,” said Warrenton resident Anita Sherman. “My husband and I stopped there for breakfast several times after the treatment. For me, the restaurant has taken the word ‘comfort’ to a whole new level, providing not only delicious coffee and great food but a happy place to get recharged.”
In 2013, the dining room was extended, and a bar opened to serve select house wines, liquors and draft beers. The bar space is also a favorite for Thursday night trivia games, open mic nights. Live music is featured every Friday night, either in the bar or on the patio. “We like to think the second generation of Chakalos’ is paving the way in providing a little more nightlife and entertainment in the area,” agreed the managing partners.
There are flyers in the restaurant announcing upcoming events, and a full calendar of events on the website. The “Cruisin’ 29 at Northside” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. as an evening to enjoy going back in time to see some classic cars and enjoy live music. The event is open to the public and all ages are welcome.
The Northside 29 website also lists job openings at the restaurant. Greg Tarpinian started working as a server at Northside 29 about six months ago and said, “There’s no restaurant like this in Fauquier County with such great variety of menu choices and quality.” More information may be found at www.northside29.com, emailing info@northside29.com or by calling 540-347-3704.
Offering wonderful hospitality, Tracey Chakalos remarked, “I’ll tell you …we are your destination as you travel northbound on Route 29!”
Northside 29 Restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Breakfast is served until 2 p.m. each day. Bar hours begin at 3 p.m. The restaurant is located on U.S. 29 at 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com, email info@northside29.com or call 540-347-3704.
Debra Smyers appreciates local businesses in Fauquier County. She works in the field of arts management and teaches at George Mason University. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.