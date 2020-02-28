Manassas will soon have a new retail store. Gordmans, part of the Houston-based Stage Stores Inc., will reopen in the space formerly occupied by Peebles on Tuesday, March 3.
The store is located in the Manassas Shopping Center at 9018 Mathis Ave.
Stage Stores is converting nine of its Virginia Peebles stores to the off-price retail brand Gordmans, including locations at in Manassas and Warrenton.
There are currently 158 Gordmans stores, mostly in the Midwest. Stage Stores’ other retail brands include Bealls, Goody’s, Stage and Palais Royal.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores, said in a statement.
As part of the store’s ribbon-cutting festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other surprises.
The first 100 guests in line at the stores’ “Grand opening Brand Bash” celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Stage Stores acquired Peebles, Inc., in 2003. The chain operated 136 stores in 17 states, according to a Stage Stores press release.
Stage Stores entered the “off-price” retail sector by acquiring Gordmans in 2017. The chain announced a long-term strategy in 2019 to convert its department stores to Gordmans with a goal of reaching about 700 off-price stores by mid-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.