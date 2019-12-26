Northern Virginia’s booming and relatively affluent senior population is among the reasons Arlington developer Bonaventure chose Prince William County’s Belmont Bay for one of five new senior living communities it is planning around the commonwealth.
Bonaventure is partnering with St. Petersburg, Florida-based Solvere Living to open luxury senior apartment complexes under its “Aspire” brand in Woodbridge, Alexandria, Norfolk and Chesapeake. The commonwealth’s first Aspire community, “Aspire at Carriage Hill,” opened in Richmond earlier this year.
“Bonaventure felt like the area was prime for this kind of development,” Kristin Kutac Ward, president and CEO of Solvere Living, said of Belmont Bay.
Bonaventure, she added, has been scouring the Mid-Atlantic region for areas with large numbers of older adults able to afford luxury, independent living options. Aspire at Belmont Bay aims to offer “high-end, inspired senior living in a resort-style setting,” its press release said.
The community is under construction at 13825 Clear Lake Circle in Belmont Bay, which is located in North Woodbridge east of U.S. 1 at the confluence of the Occoquan and Potomac Rivers.
Belmont Bay currently has about 1,100 residences, including single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums, as well as a marina. The community is home to Belmont Bay Elementary School and George Mason University’s Potomac Science Center.
Aspire at Belmont Bay will offer 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments in seven different floorplans featuring balconies and patios. The apartments are scheduled to be finished by August 2020.
Amenities planned for the community will include an indoor pool, fitness center, salon and spa, art studio, theater, meeting and game rooms. It’s landscaped grounds will offer walking trails, a patio, gazebo, private gardening areas and outdoor dining with fire pit.
“Residents will be provided with numerous social, educational and spiritual programs and events,” its press release promises.
Aspire at Belmont Bay will feature a full-service restaurant that will be open to the public. Meals are not included in the monthly rental rates – which start at $2,995 – but residents can purchase meal plans at discounted prices, Ward said.
Some of the services to be offered to residents of Aspire at Belmont Bay include around-the-clock security, emergency response systems in each apartment, maintenance and repairs, scheduled transportation, snow and trash removal and basic cable TV.
Aspire at Belmont Bay will feature Solvere Senior Living’s proprietary wellness philosophy “Salus,” which is Latin for well-being. The approach focuses on each resident’s “potential to achieve his or her personal goals through engagement and connections,” the news release said.
“Our Salus program is designed for more successful and healthier aging and helps people sustain their physical, intellectual and social abilities into their 90s and beyond,” Ward said.
Solvere Living division currently operates 13 communities in eight states, including Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Maryland and Oklahoma.
Aspire at Belmont Bay is also expected to create more than 35 full-time jobs.
Aspire at Belmont Bayopened a sales office in October. The office is located at 1455 Old Bridge Road, Suite 105, Woodbridge. Dora Cantwell is the on-site sales office contact and can be reached at 571- 489-7070.
