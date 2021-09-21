You have permission to edit this article.
BREAKING: Dumfries Town Council approves ‘The Rose’ gaming facility

The Dumfries Town Council voted 6-1 Tuesday, Sept. 21, to approve a plan for "The Rose," a $389 million gaming facility planned for the area now home to the Potomac Landfill at Interstate 95 and Va. 234.

 Daniel Berti

The Dumfries Town Council approved plans for “The Rose gaming facility and hotel Tuesday evening.  

The $389 million, casino-sized building will feature a hotel with up to 305 rooms, eight restaurants, a 1,500-seat theater and 175,000 square feet of gaming space on land adjacent to the current site of the Potomac Landfill, located off Interstate 95 and Va. 234. 

Town Council approved a rezoning and conditional use permit for the facility on a 6-1 vote. Only Councilwoman Cydny Neville voted against the project.  

Gambling at the facility will be limited to off-track betting and historic horse race betting machines, which are similar to slot machines. 

As part of the development, the Colonial Downs Group, the only entity currently allowed to operate such a facility in Virginia, has promised to create an 80-acre public park on top of the landfill after it is closed. The project could close the landfill as soon as this year, about 10 years ahead of its previous schedule.  

The public park will be maintained by Colonial Downs for 10 years before it is dedicated to the Town of Dumfries, according to an attorney for the applicant. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

