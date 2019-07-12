Friday, July 12

Lights for Liberty Rally and Vigil Against Immigrant Detention: 5-9 p.m. Speakers include legislators, candidates for office, clergy, imams and representatives from immigrant organizations. Bring candles for the vigil at 8:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3 and up with caregiver. Storytelling with orchestra performances. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.

Saturday, July 13

Adult Dance with Classic Spotlight: 8-11 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Country rocker Dierks Bentley finds another mountain to climb For Dierks Bentley, every album is like a new quest and discovery. While some artists go int…

Dierks Bentley-Burning Man Tour 2019: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available: ticketmaster.com

World War II Weekend: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. House tours, crafts, live demonstrations and more. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.

Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter parking lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Butterfly Identification Workshop: 1-3 p.m. Learn out the butterflies in the Prince William area. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. Free.

Family Day-To the Moon!: noon to 3 p.m. Families are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and learn the important part the Marine Corps has played in sending men and women to space. Museum curators will be displaying space-related Marine Corps artifacts from the museum’ s collection including items from Marine astronauts John Glenn and Randolph “Komrade” Bresnik. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.

Sunday, July 14

World War II Weekend: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. House tours, crafts, live demonstrations and more. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019: 4 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available: ticketmaster.com

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tour: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellant is encouraged. NO PETS. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.