Friday, Sept. 13

Summer Concert Series: 8-10 p.m. Featuring the Beach Bumz. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.

English Conversation Group: 12:30-2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 14

World Heritage Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Ethnic food, traditional arts and crafts, cultural performances. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.

Family Day-Robotics: Noon-3 p.m. Learn about the use of robotics in the Marine Corps. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.

Prince William Forest Park Heritage Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Come celebrate the park’s history. Prince William Forest Park, 18100 Park Headquarters Road, Triangle.

Virginia in the Spanish-American War: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person, children under 6 are free.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Guided tours. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, insect repellant encouraged. NO PETS. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.

Sunday, September 15

+2 Arts Alive! invites kids to take part in art Kids and families are invited to try their hands at watercolor painting, pick up an instrume…

Arts Alive! 2019: 1-5 p.m. Performers, exhibits, food, vendors, workshops. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Music by Djawadi: 8 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.

Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Robert Wilson will talk about his book Barnum: An American Life. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.

Suicide Prevention: 2:30-3:30 p.m. For adults. A Prevention Alliance of Greater Prince William facilitator will share resources on how to prevent suicide. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Guided tours. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, insect repellant encouraged. NO PETS. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.