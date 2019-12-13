Friday, Dec. 13
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
“Elf, The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Town of Dumfries Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: Noon-6 p.m. Town of Dumfries, 17755 Main St., Dumfries.
“Polar Express”: Noon. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Visit with Santa: 2-4 p.m. Puppet show and other activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Manassas Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Holiday concert. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20, $18 adults, free to GMU students and children 18 years and younger.
“Elf, The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Santa Train: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Tickets $5-$6.
Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $5 per person.
Winterfest: 2-7 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan. Enjoy a full day of holiday activities in Occoquan, Lake Ridge and Lorton. The fun begins with Santa’s Lake Ridge parade at 11 a.m. The parade begins on Harbor Drive and ends at Tackett’s Mill, where visitors can meet Santa, and enjoy a family-friendly winter wonderland with complimentary hot chocolate from noon to 2 p.m. The parade route is on Harbor Drive and runs alongside of Tackett's Mill. From 3 to 9 p.m. in Historic Occoquan, enjoy roasting marshmallows over an open fire pit, hot chocolate street dancers, live music, carolers and more. Santa will be there for photos and the town’s shops and restaurants will be open late. From 6 to 9 p.m., WinterFest continues at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton for The Second Saturday Art Walk. Enjoy strolling around campus with sparkling lights and holiday cheer. Artist will be in their studios. Families are welcome and light snacks are provided.
Santa’s Lake Ridge parade: 11 a.m. Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge. The theme for this annual parade is “Storybook Christmas.” The parade marches down Harbor Drive, passes through Tackett’s Mill Center and ends in the lower lot, (Lakeside) outside 2230B Tackett’s Mill Drive where Santa will greet visitors inside the Clearbrook Center of the Arts.
Holiday Open Houses: 1:30-4 p.m. Crafts, treats, performance by the Broad Run Strings. Weems Bott Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Civil War Christmas and Concert: 5-8 p.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free.
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Town of Nokesville, Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville. Free.
Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Featuring “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Light Parade: 5:30-9 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 15
History in Your Hands: 1 p.m. For visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. RSVP to 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Clara’s Christmas: 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $30 adults, $15 seniors (65+), children 12 years and younger, military.
“Elf, The Musical”: 2 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Liberia House Holiday Open House: 1 p.m. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
