Friday, Sept. 27

Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Summer Concert Series: 8-10 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Seven local farms are featured as stops in this weekend’s 5th Annual Prince William Farm Tour.

Manassas Community Fall Fest: 10 a.m. Family event. Bring your lawn chairs. Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.

Sentara Community Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Family-friendly health event open to the public. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.

5th Annual Brentsville Day: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Bluegrass bands, farm demonstrations, living history, local artisans and vendors, food trucks and more. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free.

Volunteer at Wildlife Garden: 9 a.m.-noon. Wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring water. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.

Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan.

Liberia House Tours: 2-3 p.m. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. 2-3 p.m. Adults $5, children 12 and under are free.

Prince William Little Theatre Celebrates 35 Years: 10 a.m. Family friendly. Performances and exhibits. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Visitors to Occoquan’s Fall Craft Show will be able to take a little piece of the town home …

Sunday, Sept. 29

Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan.

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Half Marathon and 5K: 7 a.m. Register at princewilliamhalfmarathon.com. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. $80-$110.

Prince William County Farm Tour: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about farm life in Brentsville and Prince William County in the mid 1800s. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow.

Monthly Bird and Nature Walk: 8-11 a.m. Travel through the uplands to the floodplain, the open fields and woodland edges looking for birds. Refreshments will be served after the walk. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.

Blessing of the Animals: 1 p.m. Bring your pets for the priests to bless. Trinity Episcopal Church, 9325 West St., Manassas. Free.