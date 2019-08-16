Friday, Aug. 16
Native American Campfire: 7-8 p.m. Learn about the native peoples who lived in the Prince William area. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5.
Camp Rock the Musical: 6:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $10 adult, $8 student/senior, $5 child.
Prince William County Fair: Runs through Saturday, Aug. 17. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Admission is $12 for adults; $6 for children/seniors. Ride wristbands are $20 on Friday and $22 on Saturday. For more, visit www.pwcfair.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
SummerSounds Concert: 6:30-8 p.m. Featuring “Lil’Maceo” Kareem Walkes. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Movies Under the Stars: 8-10 p.m. Featuring Beauty and the Beast. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Yoga on the Lawn: 9 a.m. Enjoy yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per class, 5 classes for $20.00.
Free Public Art Project with Martin Cervantez: 1-4 p.m. For more information contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Children’s Day: 1-3 p.m. Children will learn about archaeology in Virginia. Weems-Botts Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.
History in Your Hands: 1-3 p.m. For visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. Pre-registration is required, call 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Summer Sundae Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
