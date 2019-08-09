Friday, Aug. 9

Potomac Nationals vs. Lynchburg Hillcats: 7:05 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Lions Club Vision and Hearing Screening: 10:30 a.m. Vision test for all ages. Hearing test for ages 4 and up. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.

Prince William County Fair: 5 to 10 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds. Special events include the demolition derby at 7 p.m., the 3 Ring Super Circus at 8:30 p.m., Aquatic Acrobatic Show at 5:30 and 7 p.m., and Hot Rod Rockers at 7 p.m. Daily events include a petting zoo, 4-H exhibits, wine tastings, local crafters and vendors, antique tractor displays, chainsaw art and more. Visit www.pwcfair.comfor details. The fair runs through Aug. 17.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Fourth Annual Manassas Steins, Wines and Spirits: Noon-5 p.m. Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Tickets $10-$40.

Prince William County Fair: 2 to 10 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds. Special events include the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m., the 3 Ring Super Circus at 4:30 and 9 p.m., Aquatic Acrobatic Show at 1:30, 3 and 7 p.m., the Baby Contest at 3 and 4:30 p.m. and Wayne Fairfax & Fred Chandler Bluegrass Band at 7 p.m. Daily events include a petting zoo, 4-H exhibits, wine tastings, local crafters and vendors, antique tractor displays, chainsaw art and more. Visit www.pwcfair.com for details. The fair runs through Aug. 17.

Adult Dance: 8-11 p.m. Featuring the Silver Tones Swing Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Potomac Nationals vs. Lynchburg Hillcats: 6:35 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Brad Paisley Tour 2019: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available: www.ticketmaster.com

Annual Bee Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Come learn about the honeybees. $5.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Guided tours of the hallowed ground. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes and bring insect repellant.

Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Family Day-Water: Noon-3 p.m. Learn the connection of the Marine Corps to the sea. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.

Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m.,Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, Woodbridge. Enjoy a free outdoor screening of “The Lego Movie 2.”

Sunday, Aug. 11

Potomac Nationals vs. Lynchburg Hillcats: 1:05 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Prince William County Fair: 2 to 10 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds. Special events include the demolition derby at 3 p.m., the 3 Ring Super Circus at 4:30 and 9 p.m., Aquatic Acrobatic Show at 1:30, 3 and 7 p.m., the Baby Contest at 3 and 4:30 p.m. and Trey Schneider at 6 p.m. Daily events include a petting zoo, 4-H exhibits, wine tastings, local crafters and vendors, antique tractor displays, chainsaw art and more. Visit www.pwcfair.comfor details. The fair runs through Aug. 17.

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Guided tours of the hallowed ground. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes and bring insect repellant.

After 46 years, ‘the best KISS ever’ As KISS delved into farewell tour that figures to last for two years or more, lead singer an…

KISS -- End of the Road World Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available. www.ticketmaster.com.

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.

Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra and Ice Cream Social: 3-4:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.