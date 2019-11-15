Friday, Nov. 15
Taj Express the Bollywood Musical Revue: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. An uplifting show full of color, high-energy music and sensational dance scenes choreographed by one of Bollywood’s top young choreographers that aims to immerse the audiences in the heart of contemporary Bollywood. Tickets $48, $41, $29.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Festival of Trees: 4-8 p.m. Come see uniquely decorated trees at the Manassas Mall Community Room. Repeats Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Auction and gala Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 pm.mFree entry with donation of an unwrapped new toy for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation or non-perishable food item for Prince William Food Rescue. All proceeds benefit Semper K-9’s mission for wounded and disabled service members. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. $25 to reserve a tree space.
Luminary Tours of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park:5-8 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Take a self-paced tour of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park by luminary light. The story behind each memorial on the tour will be brought to life by Museum staff and docents. Free. Dress for the weather for this outdoor event.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Holiday Fireworks Spectacular: 4:30-7 p.m. Virginia Gateway shopping center, 7524 Iron Bar Lane, Gainesville. Get in the holiday spirit with the annual fireworks event on Virginia Gateway’s Plaza at Promenade. Enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, photo-ops with a life-sized snow globe, hot chocolate, giveaways, balloon twisters and more. Horse and carriage rides will be available for $3 from 3 to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Women Giving Back. Donations of new unwrapped toys will also be collected. The fireworks show begins at 7 p.m.
Battlefield High School’s Fall-A-Rama: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket. Craft fair feature more than 70 vendors and crafters. Kids corner with children’s activities. Food available for purchase.Free admission.
Fall/Winter Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hylton High School, 14051 Spriggs Road, Woodbridge. Hosted by the boys and girls tennis teams. Kids crafting corner and face painting station for kids to enjoy while parents show.
Holiday craft and vendor event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Hosted by Colgan Athletic Boosters.
Youth Orchestras of Prince William: 2 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Youth Orchestras of Prince William presents its season opener featuring each of its three ensembles: Repertory Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, and Youth Symphony Orchestra. In addition to returning Music Director, Brian Smith (Repertory), this concert will include the inaugural performances of new Music Directors Alan Buxbaum (Concert), and Juan Gallastegui and JoAnna Cochenet (Youth Symphony). $10 adults, free for students 17 and under.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Children’s Day: 1 p.m. Send a letter or drawing to those who serve our country. Weems-Botts Museum Annex, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Circo Comedia: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. In the tradition of the Quebec Circus, Circo Comedia brings thrills, comedy, stunts, magic, and eccentricity to delight and amaze the whole family. $15 adults, $10 children.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.
History in Your Hands: 1 p.m. Program for visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. Registration required, call 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
