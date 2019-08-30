Friday, Aug. 30
Movie Night on the Lawn: 7:30-10 p.m. Featuring Coco. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
History by Campfire-Shepherdstown Comes to Manassas: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Learn some history around the campfire. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person, children under 2 are free.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Summer Sounds Summer Concert Series: Featuring Sweet Yonder. 6:30-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Yoga on the Lawn: 9-10 a.m. Enjoy yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per class, five classes for $20.
Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville.
Prince William County Libraries: All libraries in the Prince William Public Library System will be closed for the Labor Day Holiday.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth: 5:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, kid’s events and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville.
Prince William County Libraries: All libraries in the Prince William Public Library System will be closed for the Labor Day Holiday.
