Summer sunflowers are in bloom at Burnside Farms, 1108 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville. Burnside grows more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, including a white sunflower, which is new this year. About half of the varieties are already in bloom, and successive crops coming through Labor Day. The farm recently added “sunflower sunsets” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.