Friday, Aug. 23

Potomac Nationals vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 7:05 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Summer Concert Series: 8-10 p.m. Featuring Cazhmiere. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Liberia House Tours: 2-3 p.m. For reservations call 703-368-1873. Liberia Plantation, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $5.

Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Potomac Nationals vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 6:35 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Rascal Flatts Summer Playlist Tour 2019: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Rippon Lodge Car Show: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a display of classic cars. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.

Auditions for “Elf the Musical”: 1-4 p.m. Call 703-330-2787 to schedule an audition. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.

Haymarket Music Fest: 2-8 p.m. Music, food and crafts. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Potomac Nationals vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 1:05 p.m. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

Zac Brown Band-The Owl Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Auditions for Elf the Musical: 1-4 p.m. Call 703-330-2787 to schedule an audition. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, kid’s events and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court., Gainesville.

Prince William Community Band: 3-4:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.

Monthly Bird and Nature Walk: 8-11 a.m. Dress for the weather, bring bug spray, binoculars and cameras. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.