Summer sunflowers are in bloom at Burnside Farms, 1108 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville. Burnside grows more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, including a white sunflower, which is new this year. About half of the varieties are already in bloom, and successive crops coming through Labor Day. The farm recently added “sunflower sunsets” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. 

Friday, Aug. 2 

First Friday-Dog Days of Summer: 6-9 p.m. Bring your dog for treats, a doggie pool, a K-9 costume contest and more. Historic Downtown, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free. 

Movie in the Park: 8-10 p.m. Featuring “Mary Poppins Returns.” River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. 

Saturday, Aug. 3 

29th Annual Manassas African American Heritage Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Free. 

Downtown Walking Tours: 2-3 p.m. Tour Historic Downtown and learn the history of Manassas. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. $5. 

SummerSounds Concert: 6:30-8 p.m. Featuring Sol Roots. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free. 

Florida George Line-Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour 2019: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available. 

Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas. 

Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. 

 

Sunday, Aug. 4 

257th Army Band Concert and Ice Cream Social: 3-4:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free. 

Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville. 

Canoe Tour: 6-8 a.m. Learn the basics of paddling. Register by Aug. 3, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. $9 per person. 

Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville. 

