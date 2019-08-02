Friday, Aug. 2
First Friday-Dog Days of Summer: 6-9 p.m. Bring your dog for treats, a doggie pool, a K-9 costume contest and more. Historic Downtown, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Movie in the Park: 8-10 p.m. Featuring “Mary Poppins Returns.” River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan.
Saturday, Aug. 3
29th Annual Manassas African American Heritage Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Free.
Downtown Walking Tours: 2-3 p.m. Tour Historic Downtown and learn the history of Manassas. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. $5.
SummerSounds Concert: 6:30-8 p.m. Featuring Sol Roots. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Florida George Line-Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour 2019: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available.
Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville.
Sunday, Aug. 4
257th Army Band Concert and Ice Cream Social: 3-4:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
Canoe Tour: 6-8 a.m. Learn the basics of paddling. Register by Aug. 3, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. $9 per person.
Summer of Sunflowers: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 10800 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville.
