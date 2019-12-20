Friday, Dec. 20
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Holiday Concert: 11:30 a.m. Featuring the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 21
“The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Winter Sounds: 7:30-9 p.m. Featuring the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra. First Baptist Church of Woodbridge, 13600 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. $20, ages 17 and under are free.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Sunday, Dec. 22
“The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Carriage Rides in Historic Downtown Manassas: 1-4 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
