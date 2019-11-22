Friday, Nov. 22
Occoquan Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting: 4-8 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan. The annual Holiday Open House, presented by the Occoquan Merchants Guild, will feature holiday shopping, raffle prizes and the popular tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall. Start your evening at Town Hall, by picking up your raffle passport for the evening. Stroll to participating shops and restaurants and collect stamps on your passport. Once you get them all, return your passport to Town Hall to be entered into the gift card raffle. The event ends with the tree lighting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit occoquanguild.org.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Crooked Road on Tour: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $30. Take a journey along The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail with the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters and Martha Spencer in a concert of mountain music and dancing that celebrates Southwest Virginia’s rich musical traditions.
Gobble Up Turkey Trot: 9:30 a.m. Run a 10K along the roadways of the Marine Corps Base. Marine Corps Marathon, 3399 Russell Road, Quantico.
“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Featuring the Northern Virginia Ballet. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $35 adults, $25 seniors (55 and up), and children and youth (ages 1-17). Start your holiday season with NVB’s traditional and family-friendly production of The Nutcracker. Featuring guest artists and the international award-winning dancers of NVB/ARB.
Native Americans of Prince William Walking Tour: 11 a.m.-noon. For ages 5 and up. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Community Expo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beville Middle School, 4901 Dale Blvd., Dale City. Presented by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Kappa Zeta Chapter. The event will feature young entrepreneurs, fashion for less and makeup tutorials, local businesses and vendors, a 50/50 raffle, live entertainment and more. Come out and visit with us to see what is happening in the community. Pampered Chef with Susan Ridgway will be in attendance to share how you can have fresh meals in under 30 minutes and share some holiday gift idea
Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Woodbridge Senior High School. Support of local small businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Donations will also be collected for the Viking food pantry. For each food item brought, you get an additional raffle ticket for all the raffle drawings.
Sunday, Nov. 24
“The Odyssey”: 7 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $44, $37, $26. Aquila Theatre presents a breathtaking new dramatic adaptation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey. The story centers on Odysseus, the Greek military mastermind behind the Trojan War.
Monthly Bird and Nature Walk: 8-11 a.m. Dress for the weather, bring insect repellant, binoculars and cameras. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
2019 Run for the Wounded 5K, 10K, and Half Race #2: 7:30 a.m. Supports the Wounded Warrior Project. Prince William Forest Park, 18100 Park Headquarters Road, Triangle. Registration fee.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
