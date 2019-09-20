Friday, Sept. 20
Fall Harvest Campfire: 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy a campfire, s’mores and learn some history. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person, children under 2 free.
Light Up the Night: 7:30-9 p.m. Take a short hike and learn about tinsmithing. Supplies are limited, register no later than September 19, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Preparedness Fair: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Emergency vehicle displays, emergency preparedness vendors, activities for children, disaster recovery information. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Public Safety Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Come meet Prince William County first responders and dispatchers, learn about emergency preparedness, tour fire, EMS, police and sheriff vehicles, and much more! This event is free to the public with many kid-friendly activities, including McGruff the Crime Dog, Sparky the Fire Dog, child IDs from the sheriff's office, a home fire escape obstacle course, and car seat safety checks.
The Hot Sardines: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $29-$48.
Dog Days Event: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about the role dogs and animals play in the Marine Corps. Prince William SPCA will be on site with available animals. Dogs are welcome on a leash. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Featuring Christopher Robin. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Edgar Rohr Car Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
International Food Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food and culture of Ethiopian, Greek, Romanian, and Slavic communities. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Larry, Steve, and Rudy-The Gatlin Brothers: 7 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $45-$70.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Ronald Kirkwood will talk about his book Too Much for Human Endurance. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
182nd Church Homecoming Celebration: 11 a.m. Annual celebration of the historic church. Antioch Baptist Church, 16513 Waterfall Road, Haymarket.
