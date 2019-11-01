Friday, Nov. 1
Fall Gallery Walk: 6-9 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St. Local artists will be displaying their artwork, Manassas. Free.
Northern Virginia Photography Expo Nature Visions 2019: 8 a.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Register at naturevisions.org. Classes $20 and up, day passes available.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Museum Veterans Display: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas Special tribute to veterans. Free.
Downtown Walking Tours: 2-3 p.m. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Stroll through Historic Downtown and learn about Manassas. Adults $5, ages 12 and under are free.
Clogging the Potomac: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Join a park ranger on a canoe as you look for trash and recyclables clogging up the Potomac. To register call 703-583-6904.
Fall RecycleFest HHW, Electronics and Shredding Drop-Off: 8 a.m.-noon. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas. For City of Manassas residents. For more information call 703-257-8256. Free.
11th Annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade: 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more.
