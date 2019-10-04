Friday, Oct. 4
The Second City: 8-10 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $28-$46.
Fireside Ghost Stories: 7-8 p.m. Hear stories associated with Ben Lomond. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5, children 2 and under are free.
Saturday, Oct. 5
37th Annual Manassas Fall Jubilee: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Family friendly event. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Downtown Walking Tours: 2-3 p.m. Stroll through Historic Downtown and learn about Manassas. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Adults $5, 12 and under are free.
Family Day -- Semper Force: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Reenactors from both the Empire and Rebel Alliance. Come in costume as your favorite Sith Lord or Rebel. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: 2 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $26-$44.
Scary B-Movie Night: 7 p.m. Featuring Legend of Sleepy Hollow and House on Haunted Hill. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 suggested donation.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Drop-Off Day: 8 a.m.-noon. For City of Manassas residents. For more information call 703-257-8252. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas. Free.
Fall Festival at Silver Lake Park: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nature guides will lead patrons through the park on an autumn scavenger hunt. Enjoy apple butter and hot biscuits. Make your own corn husk doll. Enjoy autumn crafts, games, stories and hayrides through the park. Sip on warm cider. $8. Silver Lake Park, 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket.
Sunday, Oct. 6
7th Annual Paws-n-Pints Fundraiser: Noon-4 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William Humane Society. All donations go to the Poor Animals Welfare and Surgical Fund. 2 Silos Brewing Company, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets $45 in advance, $50 at the door.
Moon Mouse-A Space Odyssey: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $10-$15.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
Women’s Suffrage 99th Anniversary of Women’s Rights: 2-4 p.m. For adults. Learn about Alice Paul and the National Woman’s Party. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
McLean Project for the Arts' Artfest: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., McLean Central Park, 1468 Dolley Madison Boulevard, McLean. A bit of a drive, but sounds like a cool event. Features an array of mini art galleries, displaying the work of juried artists from around the Mid-Atlantic. Hands-on art studio, food vendors, and more. Art created by developmentally handicapped young adults will be on display in a special booth sponsored by Del. Kathleen Murphy.
