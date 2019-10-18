Friday, Oct. 18
Jazz in Motion: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25-$65.
Judgment at Nuremberg: 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $17-$20.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Haymarket Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 703-753-2600. Town of Haymarket, 15016 Washington St., Haymarket.
Jazz in Motion: 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25-$65.
Judgment at Nuremberg: 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $17-$20.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Halloween Safari: 7 p.m. Nighttime hike, face painting, snacks, bonfire and live music. Bring a flashlight, wear walking shoes. Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, 17405 Beverley Mill Drive, Broad Run. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Sunday, Oct. 20
History in Your Hands: 1 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. For visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. To register call 703-432-8455. Free.
Annual Hangar Dance Fundraiser: 6-11 p.m. Hosted by the Freedom Museum. Manassas Regional Airport, 10600 Harry Parrish Blvd., Manassas. $125.00 for one person, $200 per couple.
Jazz in Motion: 3 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25-$65.
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Craig Gralley will discuss his book Hall of Mirrors, Virginia Hall-America’s Greatest Spy of World War II. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Judgment at Nuremberg: 2 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $17-$20.
