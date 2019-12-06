Friday, Dec. 6
Santa Lights Manassas: 5-9 p.m. Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m., musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity: 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $35, $30, $25.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Jolly Ol’ Confections: 6-9 p.m. Visit shops in Historic Downtown and sample desserts. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $10.
Saturday, Dec. 7
74th Annual Manassas Christmas parade: 10 a.m.-noon. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Mesdames de la Halle: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring the Mason Opera. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 youth through grade 12.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra: 3:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $16 seniors (62+), active and retired military, and educators, free students (through college).
Annual Manassas Mall Santa Parade: 1 p.m., Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Join Santa, his elves and the Osbourn High School Marching Band on as they march throughout the mall playing all your favorite holiday tunes.
Tree Lighting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Quantico Christmas parade: 1 p.m., Potomac Avenue, Quantico. The town of Quantico hosts its Annual Christmas Parade. Spectators are encouraged to arrive between noon and 12:30 p.m. in order to find parking. The parade is expected to last for 30 to 45 minutes. The main parade route will be along Potomac Avenue.
Resounding Joy Handbell Choir: 1:30 p.m. For all ages. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Annual Historical Christmas Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Call 703-792-4754 for reservations. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. $75.
Christmas 1862 at the Historical Stone House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Caroling, crafts, cider, cookies and more. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
2019 Christmas Concert: 8 p.m. Featuring the Woodbridge Community Choir. Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Christmas and Holiday Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Annual holiday celebration and tree lighting. Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. Free.
Holidays through the Ages: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy a Celtic Family Christmas: 4 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
Merry Old Town: 1-4 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Elf, The Musical: 2 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Holiday Swing: 2 p.m. For all ages. Performance by the jazz band Swingology. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Holiday Choral Concert: 3:30 p.m. Featuring the New Dominion Choraliers. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Tickets available.
Winter Clothing Drive: Noon. Help the homeless in Prince William County. Hats, scares, gloves, socks, jackets are needed. Come for the 11 a.m. service and help pack items after the service. Good Shepherd Woodbridge, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Holidays through the Ages: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
