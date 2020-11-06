Saturday, Nov. 7
Fall Confidential Document Shred: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For residents only.
For material limits and guidelines go to pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling. COVID 19 restrictions: customers must wear a mask and stay in the vehicle. All items for shredding must be placed in the rear of the vehicle (trunk, hatchback or truck bed) before coming to the shred location.
Two locations: Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas and Chris Yung Elementary School, 12612 Fog Light Way, Bristow.
Early Days of Prince William County: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Living history demonstrations and reenactors. Self-guided tours of the lodge limited to seven people at a time. Masks are required indoors. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Into the Woods Walking Tour: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For Native American Heritage Month. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12220 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person, free for children under six.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic signs will be in place to move you quickly thru the market, while maintaining important social distancing regulations. Dale City commuter lot, 4395 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly walking tour, perfect for all ages. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and bug spray, as this tour is entirely outdoors. Reservations required call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Monday, Nov. 9
Celebrating Diwali: All day. For all ages and families. Celebrate Diwali by making your own Rangoli. Craft bags are available for pickup while supplies last. Call the library, 703-792-5675, for more information. Lake Ridge Neighborhood Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
VIRTUAL: USMC Birthday cake-cutting ceremony: 8 a.m. This year the museum will mark the birthday of the Marine Corps with a VIRTUAL birthday, shared across the social media channels @USMCMuseum. For more information call 703-432-1775.
