Photo_Lifestyles_Annie and Sandy.jpg

Michelle Stein plays Annie, and Tucker MacFarlane plays Sandy the dog in Prince William Little Theatre’s Annie.

 David P Harback

Friday, July 26 

Annie8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25.  

Manassas Museum

Movie Night on the Museum Lawn: 8:30-10 p.m. Featuring How to Train Your Dragon. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Free.  

Saturday, July 27 

Liberia House Tours2-3 p.m. For reservations call 703-368-1873. Liberia Plantation, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $5. 

Hootie and The Blowfish-Group Therapy Tour7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available. 

Classic Movie Night at Brentsville Courthouse8:30 p.m. Featuring The Apple Dumpling Gang. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free 

Brentsville Courthouse

The Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre

Saturday Farmers Market8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas. 

Annie2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25. Note: the 2 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly, designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to all people with autism or with other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. 

Sunday, July 28 

Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Jeffrey Hunt will discuss his book Meade and Lee After Gettysburg. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free. 

Mars Rodeo Concert6:30-8:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. 

Gainesville Farmers Market10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville. 

Annie2 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25.  

