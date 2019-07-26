Friday, July 26
“Annie”: 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25.
Movie Night on the Museum Lawn: 8:30-10 p.m. Featuring “How to Train Your Dragon.” Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Saturday, July 27
Liberia House Tours: 2-3 p.m. For reservations call 703-368-1873. Liberia Plantation, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $5.
Hootie and The Blowfish-Group Therapy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available.
Classic Movie Night at Brentsville Courthouse: 8:30 p.m. Featuring “The Apple Dumpling Gang.” Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free
Saturday Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
“Annie”: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25. Note: the 2 p.m. performance is sensory-friendly, designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to all people with autism or with other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities.
Sunday, July 28
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Jeffrey Hunt will discuss his book “Meade and Lee After Gettysburg.” Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Mars Rodeo Concert: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
“Annie”: 2 p.m. Presented by Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15-$25.
