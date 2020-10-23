Ghost stories, trunk-or-treats, a trivia night in Occoquan and a drive-in showing of Disney's "Mulan" are among the local events happening around Prince William County this weekend.
Here's a run-down:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Campfire Ghost Stories: 7 to 8 p.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person, children 2 and under are free.
Spook-tacular Trivia Night: 6:30 p.m. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will emcee. Come in costume, bring chairs or blanket. Space will be limited due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan.
Annual Halloween Safari: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nighttime hike to see native wildlife. Bring flashlight and walking shoes. Online registration required at www.brmconservancy.org/calendar-of-events. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare RD, Broad Run. Admission $10.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Drive In Movie “Mulan 2020”: 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Masks must be worn when windows are down. Mount Olive Baptist Church, 13111 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. $5 donation/car.
Through the Eyes of Ellis: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tour limited to 10 people. Masks are suggested with required social distancing space. Reservations only, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 person, space limited.
Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m. Come on by for our socially distanced, drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat. VFW Post 1503 Dale City, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City.
Trunk or Treat: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Free candy, pumpkin decorating, snacks and beverages. All appropriate safety measures will be observed. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12345 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru: 3-6 p.m. Grab the family, dress in your costumes, load up the car. See all of the awesome trunks and get a bag of candy. Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation DR, Haymarket. Free.
Birding Merrimac Farm: 8 a.m. Look for birds as you travel along the way. Dress for the weather, bring binoculars and cameras. RSVP to 703-499-4954. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Traffic signs will be in place to you move quickly thru the market, while maintaining important social distancing regulations. Dale City commuter lot.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly walking tour, perfect for all ages. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water and bug spray, as this tour is entirely outdoors. Reservations required call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Monday, Oct. 26
Behind the Trees-The Lasting Legacy of Conservation and Recreation: 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Conservation Alliance. RSVP required, call 703-499- 4954. Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2239 Tackett's Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Program-AIM for Better Health (Virtual): 10 a.m. For adults. AIM Human Performance will show you exercises to improve your balance. Call the library, 703-792-5675, for more information. ONLINE Lake Ridge Neighborhood Library, Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Voters Get the Facts (Virtual): All day. For adults. Get voter facts and elections resources from local experts. Find out how to connect with elected officials. In partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Prince William area. Call the library, 703-792-9740, for more information. Montclair Community Library. Free.
Virtual Reference Desk: 2 p.m. For adults. Chat with librarians, ask for book recommendations, ebook help and other reference questions. Call the library to make an appointment, 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
