The Woodbridge Senior High School theater group is performing “Rumors,” Neil Simon’s madcap, slamming-door farce, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 14-17.
Set in a large home located just outside of New York in the year 1988, the play unfolds as guests arrive at a 10th anniversary dinner for Charley and Myra Brock.
The ﬁrst couple, Ken and Chris Gorman, discover that one of their hosts has "accidentally" shot himself in the ear.
With Charley bleeding in the bedroom, Myra is nowhere to be found and neither are the servants. Charley is the deputy mayor of New York City and, hoping to avoid a scandal, Ken and Chris go about covering up what they assume to be the truth of the situation.
As the rest of the guests arrive there are coverups, deceptions, mistaken identities and a lot of laughs. The show contains adult language and humor and is not recommended for children under 13.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for students. The first three shows feature the main cast, while the understudy cast will perform Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m.
The cast includes Audrey Evans and understudy Yasmin Kettani as Chris Gorman; Michael Plaugher and understudy Harrison Kelly as Ken Gorman; Lillie Cooper and understudy Sabrina Robles as Claire Ganz; Kevin Turcios as Lenny Ganz; Miriam Elhadidi and understudy Mina Agopian as Cookie Cusak; Daniel Gilman and understudy Dustin Clarke as Ernie Cusak; Christina Hayes and understudy Charlotte Flynn as Cassie Cooper; Nick Perkins and understudy Renato Econa as Glenn Cooper; Kaylie Farfan as Officer Welch; Donovyn James and understudy Matthew Biegun as Officer Pudney.
