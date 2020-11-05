Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and many families in our community need our support. The Prince William Food Rescue need groups of five to 10 adult volunteers to work from Nov. 4 through Nov. 24 to build special Thanksgiving boxes with shelf-stable items to help get families through the holiday.
The warehouse is located at 8418 Kao Circle, Manassas. Organize your group and sign up for a shift at https://bit.ly/2G1ECtp. You’ll feel great as you provide boxes to feed vulnerable local residents Email CDuncan@actspwc.org for more information on this fun and meaningful event.
ACTS is gearing up for Operation Give Thanks, their annual Thanksgiving meal program. You can support this drive by making a food donation anytime through Nov. 20.
Donations can be brought to ACTS Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries. Donation hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p m. Visit www.actspwc.org to view the list of food requested. Contact Phil at 703-441-8606, ext. 288, or email pedney@actspwc.org to learn more.
BEACON needs volunteer virtual technology facilitators for their winter ESOL and citizenship classes Nov. 30 through March 5. Volunteers should commit to one to two days a week during the session. Classes are held Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom for instructors of online classes two to four hours a week. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Mandatory training will be held Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571-422-2242 or email cturner@osbva.org.
Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Litter Cleanup with Bull Run near Manassas on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Ellis Barron Park (intersection of Adler and Aaron Lane). Families welcome! There are two registration times to maximize COVID safety precautions. All cleanup supplies will be provided.
Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and bring a water bottle. More information, including how to register, can be found at https://bit.ly/3dArcAW. Please contact Sean at smorrow@kpwb.org to learn more.
Here’s a unique way to donate food and fight hunger: Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a virtual food drive-thru on Monday, Nov. 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Please visit https://www.fooddriveonline.org/manassasfoodpantry/MHHO to learn how you can help.
PWC Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful are holding an “Ask the Recycling Wonk” event on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. Get your recycling questions answered at this one-hour session. The session will be conducted live on KPWB’s Facebook page and through the County’s Cisco Webex. Email DCampbell@pwcgov.org to learn more.
The Salvation Army is recruiting volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign, a long-standing holiday tradition that raises funds to benefit local families and individuals in need. Volunteers choose their locations and time slots and then ring the iconic Salvation Army bell.
All ages welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 18+ at all times. Great for groups, families, young children and older adults. COVID-19 safety measures include a mask requirement and sanitizing supplies (provided) to keep the kettle and bell clean. Please visit https://www.registertoring.com/ to sign up, call 703.580.8991 or email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Save the date for the upcoming Semper K9 Hero Hike, being held virtually Veterans Day week. Run a 5K or walk a mile in honor or memory of a hero! Registration for ages 13 and up is $35, free for ages 12 and under. Visit http://www.semperk9.org/herohike/for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.