The Virginia National Ballet invites audiences to see the magic when the clock strikes midnight in their brand-new production of “Cinderella," onstage Saturday, February 15, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
Led by award-winning artistic director and choreographer Rafik Hegab, the world-class dancers of Virginia National Ballet will bring the magical story of Cinderella to life with “lush” costumes and scenery, according to a news release.
VNB’s star principal dancer Saaya Pikula will dance the title role of Cinderella. Pikula has charmed audiences with her portrayals of Snow White, Jasmine, Sugar Plum Fairy, Mimi, Aida and many other roles.
Prince Charming will be danced by VNB’s principal male dancer, Emanuel Tavares of Brazil, who recently starred as Aladdin as well as the Prince in “Snow White;” Cavalier in “The Nutcracker;” Radames in “Aida;” Rodolfo in “La Boheme;” Radames in “Aida” and many more roles.
Also dancing are VNB’s roster of international, professional dancers including Daniela Moya, Quinn Fieldstone, Regan Shaw and Olga Aru, all of whom debuted with VNB in 2018, and new dancers Minghong Xu, Allison Cannon, Victoria Manning, Rebecca Ailstock, Caroline Beard, Luiz Paulo Martins, and Henry DeCarvalo, the release said.
Supporting the professional company will be a group of students from Virginia National Ballet School who were selected in an audition to perform in the production.
Managing Director Elysabeth Muscat said she is thrilled to add “Cinderella” to the growing repertoire of Virginia National Ballet, and noted the production will be ideal not only for dance fans but also families with children who enjoy Disney films and stories, the release said.
