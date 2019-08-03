As the summer wanes and the beach reads lose some luster, readers often search for something different. Look no further than one of the many library-sponsored book clubs.
While some of these are themed – mysteries or historical fiction, anyone? – others are aimed at various ages. The majority are for adults, giving them the opportunity to indulge in a shared love of reading. One club exclusively discusses books from the bestsellers’ list, and another focuses on books about the African-American experience.
One of the longest-running groups is Central Community Library’s science-fiction book club, and their veteran members welcome newbies. There are two groups reading books about crime, and another meeting to discuss books with LGBTQ+ characters.
A teen group examines books that become films to compare the genres and answer the age-old question: Who did it better?
For all groups, discovering the titles to be read and discussed is a simple matter of stopping by the sponsoring library or checking out the different groups on our website at www.pwcgov.org/library under Community & News > Book Club Resources > Library Book Clubs.
What’s Hot – August 2019
Apparently, the “What’s Hot” list will perpetually include “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. This story of a young woman left to her own devices to raise herself in a marsh picks up on themes of nature, mystery and coming of age. It just won’t let go of the top of every bestseller list in the nation.
Hot August titles also include a mix of bestselling authors (James Patterson, David Baldacci and Mary Higgins Clark, to name a few) and break-out debut or sophomore efforts.
For his many young fans, the news that Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man character is back in “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” is something to celebrate. The crime-fighting canine and his feline best buddy return for another adventure.
“The Turn of the Key,” by Ruth Ware, is from a prolific mystery writer who some call the Agatha Christie of the 21st Century. With that high praise, you know you want to check out this tale of a nanny and mysterious circumstances in a wealthy household.
“Tidelands,” by Philippa Gregory, takes us back to 1648, with England in the grip of a civil war and a very gifted woman, Alinor, under duress for speaking out.
C.J. Box is a familiar name to followers of crime fiction, and the latest novel, “The Bitterroots,” will not disappoint. Out in the Montana mountains, private detective Cassie Dewell is trying to untangle a mystery involving a disappearance and a wealthy family’s cover-up.
Who knew apartment-sitting in a Manhattan luxury high-rise could lead to trouble? Riley Sager lets you in on that in her thriller, “Lock Every Door.”
“Bark of Night” is a continuation of the Andy Carpenter mystery series by David Rosenfelt. The real star of the book is Andy’s faithful golden retriever, Tara.
“Girls Like Us,” revolves around a detective called home to Long Island for family reasons. When helping local officers investigate two murders, she discovers that she must consider her father as a suspect. Author Cristina Alger’s latest novel is a detective story combined with a thriller.
Popular author Laura Lippman mines her typical Baltimore setting and true events of the past to create a tale of two very different women in “Lady in the Lake.” This fictional tale is woven around a real-life mysterious murder in Baltimore decades ago.
