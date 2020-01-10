On Oct. 6, 1998, college student Matthew Shepard, who was gay, was brutally beaten and tied to a fence on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming.
His 18 hours freezing alone on that fence and his resulting death shook Laramie residents to the core, while at the same time putting them squarely on the map.
Tectonic Theater Project traveled to Laramie shortly after Shepard’s death to conduct in-person interviews in the town and transcribed those interviews into “The Laramie Project,” a play performed around the world.
Ten years later, Tectonic is back in Laramie, and Shepard’s murder still has the town reeling in its aftermath.
Dark Horse Theatre Company is presenting the D.C.-area premiere of “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later,” a play about how one hate crime shaped a community forever. While Laramie remains tied to Shepard, the question remains: How has Laramie changed? Or, has it changed at all?
Powered by a cast of 16 actors who bring more than 50 characters to life, “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” features the original words of the interviews conducted by Tectonic in 2008, including the chilling interviews with the murderers themselves.
The play opens with the narrator, played by Peyton Slade and understudy Cheryl Lane, introducing the audience back to the town of Laramie, Wyoming, where Tectonic company member Greg Pierotti, played by Ricardo Padilla, and University of Wyoming professor Beth Loffreda, played by Kimberly Kemp, discuss the anniversary of Shepard's death and what Laramie has and hasn't done since the murder.
Over the course of the play, the audience meets many of the same people from the first “Laramie Project” play, including now-retired police officer Reggie Fluty, played by Allison Turkel, who found Shepard at the fence.
Fluty reminisces about how her discovery of Shepard led to the police force giving her all its high-profile cases, stretching her so thin that she had to retire “to learn how to sleep again.”
Many of the other Laramie citizens were also deeply affected personally by Shepard’s murder. Shepard’s friend Romaine Patterson, played by Nailah Hunter, talks about how his murder led to her becoming a gay-rights activist and about how she has learned to separate “Matthew Shepard,” the iconic hate crime, from her deceased friend.
The play also reflects the different ways some in Laramie saw and were affected by Shepard’s murder.
Lead investigator Dave O' Malley, played by Matt Thomas, relives his frustration with a ”20/20” interview that centered around the idea that Shepard’s murder was not a homophobic-fueled hate crime, but rather a drug incident. This misrepresentation of the murderers’ motives sparked an uproar in the Laramie community; both among people who opposed the direction of the interview, and among those who agreed it was not a hate crime and wanted Laramie to stop being labeled a “homophobic community.”
This division in opinion sparks much of the debate about whether Laramie has changed at all; and if so, for good or for ill?
The question of remorse is heavy on the minds of the people of Laramie and the center of the interviews with Shepard’s killers, Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney, both played by Matthew Butcher and understudy Cary Reese.
These in-jail interviews, conducted by Tectonic members Greg Pierotti and Stephen Belber, played by Matt Thomas, offer a chilling look inside the minds of the men who committed this atrocity. While the two executed the crime together, their reflections on remorse and regret differ wildly. The contrast between the killers and their views on the Shepard’s beating and ultimate death are dramatic.
“The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later” is a timely play about the intersecting effects one violent incident had on a community's history.
Written by Tectonic Theater Project and directed by Natasha Parnian with apprentice directors Sarah Akers and Audra Jacobs, this play will remind audiences of how their own choices can affect themselves, their communities and their futures.
The production also features the talents of Star Bobatoon, Celia Cooley, Angie Mirae, Ken Gilfillan, Samantha Mitchell, Marcia Markey and Brandy Smith. The show is stage managed by Peyton Johnston.
Dark Horse Theatre Company's production of “The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later"is being performed at Grace Episcopal Church, at 6507 Main St., The Plains.
The production runs from through Jan. 25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students or military members with ID.
More information and online tickets can be found at darkhorseva.com/shows.
Natasha Parnian is the managing artistic director for Dark Horse Theatre Company.
