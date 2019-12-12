The Worship Center’s 11th annual “The First Christmas” drive-thru living nativity will be Dec. 13-14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14540 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge.
The family-friendly live drama “recreates pivotal moments surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ in vivid detail with stunning effects, cast, ornately crafted costumes, and elaborately decorated sets,” The Worship Center said in a news release.
The six-scene narrative tells the story of the nearly 100-mile journey Mary and Joseph took to Bethlehem and features camels and other live animals. The production also includes favorite Christmas songs.
The drive-thru event also offers parking so viewers can walk through scenes depicting Gabriel’s announcement to the Virgin Mary, the marketplace in Bethlehem, the innkeeper’s dilemma, the shepherds keeping watch in the field, the Herald Angel, the Magis’ trip by camel and the grand finale at the manger.
"Nothing seemed any different from a thousand other days, but on this special one a baby was born under the radar and into our chaos,” Ron McCormick, lead pastor of The Worship Center said in the news release. “This Christmas lift your eyes up and let the timeless story remind you that the Savior is still at work, and brings hope to all people."
Admission is free. Visitors are recommended to arrive early.
For more information or to be a part of the cast, call The Worship Center at 703-928-1402.
The Worship Center meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 14000 Crown Court, Suite 105, Woodbridge. For more information, see www.theworship-center.com or call 703-928-2105.
