Teen musicians from the School of Rock in Haymarket practice “China Grove,” by the Dooby Brothers. From left to right: Christian Tenley, 16, on keyboard, vocalist Kristen Loggans, 14, instructor and drummer Conner Hitchcock, Owen Clapper, 16, with electric bass and Max Dunick, 13, on electric guitar. The group makes its debut at the Haymarket Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Town Park, 14710 Washington St.