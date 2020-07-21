The Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary Clubs are teaming up to resurrect drive-in movies while also raising money for local nonprofits with “Movies at the Pfitz.”
The clubs are offering a series of four drive-in movies at the Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge. The stadium is the former home of the Minor League Baseball team Potomac Nationals until the team packed up and moved to a new stadium in Fredericksburg this year (although their inaugural season was canceled due to the pandemic).
Now, the two rotary clubs will be putting the empty stadium to use on Saturday nights beginning this Saturday, July 25.
Here’s the movie lineup:
- July 25: Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Aug. 1: Grease
- Aug. 15: Field of Dreams
- Aug. 22: To be determined
Car passes cost $30, and food trucks will be available. Tickets for Movies at the Pfitz can be purchased on Eventbrite.
"Come join us for a night of family fun with food truck vendors, popcorn and classic films under the night sky," the event announcement says.
"In recognition of COVID-19, we will be staggering the cars to give space to families and friends, and we encourage all our patrons to wear masks when going through the public areas like the restrooms, food trucks and the sponsor table area."
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Prince William County nonprofits.
“You know, we’ve all been stuck indoors for the last four months and, if anyone’s like me, they’re excited to get out and be out and get entertained in a different way than just watching Netflix at home,” Lake Ridge Rotary Club President Ben Hazekamp said in a statement.
“So, this is a way to do that, while also supporting local nonprofits who are struggling right now in our community.”
Those interested in advertising and sponsorship opportunities should email moviesatthepfitz@gmail.com.
