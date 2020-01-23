Dominion Energy plans to bring 50 electric school buses to 16 localities within its service area in 2020, including two in Prince William County. All 50 buses are expected to be deployed by the end of the year.
School districts will be responsible for selecting the bus routes, including which schools the buses will service.
This is the first step in a larger initiative by Dominion Energy to replace diesel-powered buses with electric buses in the commonwealth.
With state approval, the company is seeking to expand the program to bring 1,000 electric school buses online by 2025, making it the largest electric school-bus deployment in the nation, according to a press release.
Under the program, Dominion Energy will offset the additional costs of an electric school bus, including charging infrastructure, above the standard cost for a diesel bus, meaning school districts will pay the same cost for an electric school bus, according to Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox.
Costs for the first phase of 50 buses will be covered by Dominion Energy’s existing base rate, which means no change in prices paid by customers. Full program implementation by 2025 is expected to cost less than $1.40 per month for the average customer, Fox said.
"We are excited to move forward with our commitment to bringing the benefits of electric school buses to the customers and communities we serve," said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II.
"This is an innovative, sustainable solution that will help the environment, protect children's health, make the electric grid stronger, and free up money for our schools."
The company hopes to expand the program by 300 buses per year for the next five years but will need policy support, the release said.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-18th, has introduced SB 988 to help push the company into phase two of the project. The bill would allow Dominion Energy to implement electric school bus projects and the associated charging and other infrastructure in Virginia school districts.
