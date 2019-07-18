Prince William Little Theatre presents Annie on Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 28, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon as the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin features the hit "Tomorrow."
Often called, “America’s happiest musical,” Annie tells the story of a spunky orphan who longs to leave the orphanage. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Aggie Hannigan.
With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of New York City. She encounters adventure after fun-filled adventure, and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt along the way.
She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Prince William Little Theatre’s production is directed and produced by Melissa Jo York-Tilley. Christine Maxted is the assistant director/vocal director and the music director is James Maxted. The show is choreographed by Melanie McGuinn, while Mary Ann Hall is the stage manager.
Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
The cast includes Michelle Stein, who plays Annie, and Ahmad Maaty, who plays Oliver Warbucks. Sarah Jane Scott plays Grace Farrell; Melanie McCleerey plays Miss Aggie Hannigan; Cameron Lee Conlan plays Rooster Hannigan; and Melanie McGuinn plays Lily St. Regis.
Marissa Prado plays Molly; Amelia Robertson plays Kate; Alannah McCleerey plays Tessie; Itsuko Scoville plays Pepper; Avery Heisey plays July; Hope Carey plays Duffy; and Tucker MacFarlane plays Sandy the dog.
Prince William Little Theatre is a community theater organization based in Manassas.
For more information about Prince William Little Theatre, visit www.PWLT.org .
