Seven local farms are featured as stops in this weekend’s 5th Annual Prince William Farm Tour.
Visitors can observe lettuce grown hydroponically, pick pumpkins, observe farm animals, get lost in a corn maze, enjoy live music and fresh-cooked food.
The farm tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Stops include:
Tour Stop 1: True Farms: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm (only); 15519 Waterfall Road, Haymarket. See and learn about hydroponic lettuce grown in greenhouses.
Tour Stop 2: Yankey Farms, 14039 Owls Nest Road, Nokesville.Observe farm animals. Pick your own pumpkins. Corn maze, play area, barrel train.
Tour Stop 3: Historic Brentsville Courthouse Centre, 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, living history, historic trades, local artisans, tours, food trucks, historic farm demos. On Sunday noon to 5 p.m.: Farm Tour experience.
Tour Stop 4: West Crescent Ranch, 11801 Parkgate Drive Nokesville. Admire beautiful Champion Paint Horses and talk with the horse farm owners about their experiences establishing this farm.
Tour Stop: Silver Eagle Stables, 11506 Parkgate Drive, Nokesville. Watch horses frolicking in the fields, riders in the show ring, observe riding lessons and camps. Feed horses apples and carrots. Free pony rides.
Tour Stop 6: Asbury United Methodist Church, 14113 Fleetwood Drive, Nokesville. Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Enjoy a traditional barbecue with baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert while children run around and play. The historic church across the street will also be open.
Tour Stop 7: Cedar Run Brewery and Evergreen Acres Christmas tree farm, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. Two farms in one at this stop. Visit the brewery overlooking a patio with farm fields, outdoor seating and food trucks. Browse the Christmas tree farm. The Gehlsen family will happily answer any questions about both operations.
