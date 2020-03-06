Many might not realize that rock-and-roll royalty Stephen Stills, of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, was a Civil War buff who brought his then-unnamed band to Prince William County in 1971 to shoot photos for the cover of what would become the band’s “Manassas” album.
Ron Sharpe was a junior at Gar-Field High School when he and his rock-band mates were abuzz about the superstar musicians visiting Manassas.
Stills was already famous for his part in both Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.
The photo the band picked for their album cover had its members standing on the train station platform under a “Manassas” sign, and thus the band and album were named.
Fast-forward nearly 50 years, and the Sharpe family experience came full circle when Sharpe’s daughter, Veronica Miller, a first violinist in the Manassas Symphony Orchestra, took part in a homage to the classic “Manassas” album cover ahead of the upcoming “American Idols” concert.
For Miller, who is classically trained, the experience brought together different parts of her world.
“I grew up listening to '60s and '70s rock records with my dad, and I had the experience of seeing CSNY in concert with my parents as a teenager,” Miller said in a news release. “Plus, my whole musical life has been centered in Old Town Manassas.”
For Manassas Symphony Orchestra Music Director James Villani, the album art re-creation was a long time coming.
“I’ve been a fan of this album and its cover for quite a while,” Villani said in a news release.
Since joining the MSO in 2002, Villani nurtured the idea of recreating the iconic photo at the Manassas train station with symphony musicians. The upcoming American Idols concert provided the perfect opportunity.
The MSO will present its “American Idols,” concert at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 7. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Under Villani’s direction, the MSO will perform music from three of America’s greatest composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Howard Hanson. Bernstein’s music will include pieces from “West Side Story,” while Hanson’s “Symphony No. 2 (Romantic)” will also be featured.
Tickets start at $16 and are free for children and students through college.
The MSO partnered with Ginger Carroll of Sweet Ginger Snaps photography to recreate the photo on a sunny Sunday morning in October.
“I was so excited to help remake this photo. Seeing the old photo with the band posed in an area that I walk by often was really cool – possibly the coolest shot I’ve done,” Carroll said in the news release.
Final touches were added by Jessica Caporaletti, a graphic designer with Allen Wayne in Warrenton.
“Despite being a millennial, my music preferences are from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s,” Caporaletti said in the release. “I was familiar with the original album cover and was thrilled to work on this project.”
The final result is a witty tribute to the original. Musicians in concert black casually hold their instruments bearing the same stoic expressions of the earlier rock counterparts.
Villani occupies Stills’ position in the photo, leaning against the post, crossed-legged.
Miller’s scarf is a nod to the one Al Perkins wears in the original photo.
The names that appear in big block letters at the bottom are those of the American composers the MSO is playing this season.
“Overall, we really wanted to capture the essence of the original album cover while still giving the final artwork its own unique touch. Using Photoshop, we achieved the same grainy effect as the film camera image,” Caporaletti said in the release.
Carroll added: “I’m happy that we were able to capture the right feel. What a fabulous experience!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.