Visitors to Occoquan’s Fall Craft Show will be able to take a little piece of the town home with them to commemorate the show’s 50th anniversary.
Occoquan Events and Community Development Director Julie Little asked vendors in the spring to create special or limited-edition items to celebrate 50 years of craft shows in the town with the fall show being the oldest one.
The annual Fall Craft Show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
“I thought it would be a fun way to get the vendors to do something a bit different for the 50th anniversary,” Little said. “It was pretty popular. The vendors just went to town creating some beautiful pieces for us.”
Original watercolors, woodwork pieces featuring the town’s name, metal compass roses, krill art, which is the art of twirling paper, a glass pendant of a feather acknowledging Occoquan’s Native American heritage, dog bandanas emblazoned with “I Heart OCQ” and a candle called “Hello From Occoquan” with a line-drawing of the town are among the creations that will be on sale at the craft fair this weekend.
“We had a lot of beautiful things,” she said.
Vendors offering commemorative items will have “I Heart OCQ” emblems on their tents.
Little said that since the idea has been so popular, she hopes to continue it beyond the 50th anniversary.
“I think it’s a fun way to show what’s new in Occoquan,” she said. “I like the idea of highlighting some special things. It’s just a good way of getting the word out.”
Little said she believes visitors like taking a little bit of Occoquan home with them.
“I’m really exciting about this,” she said. “People have a lot of special feelings about our little town. Vendors have just taken this to heart.”
“When I was given the opportunity to create something special for Occoquan, I had to jump on it,” said Lainie King of OhhSoyGoodness Candle Co., who created the “Hello From Occoquan” candle.
“This town is so special to me. I love the friendly people, all the unique shops and restaurants around the town and spending time with my family in the town just makes me feel at home.”
King said she wanted to create a candle that gave a cozy and welcoming feeling, because that's how she feels when she is in the town.
She partnered with Hitchcock Paper Co. in Occoquan and did a survey by asking their daily shoppers as well as Occoquan residents which scent they thought fit best.
“I was excited that the scent chosen the most was the one I thought was perfect. This scent has a top note of cinnamon, middle notes of berry and leaves, and a base note of cedar, basically a cozy and welcoming town in a jar,” she said.
In addition to the arts and crafts, the show includes food, interactive activities for the kids, a beer garden provided by Water’s End Brewery of Lake Ridge and bands in River Mill Park.
Just Wanna Play performs on Sept. 28 and Mars Rodeo on Sept. 29.
Once again, parking will be available at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot. Visitors can board the “Beer Garden Express” green shuttle straight to the beer garden at River Mill Park if they choose.
After having their faces painted by Fairy Jennabelle, kids will want to try out the new obstacle course in the park provided by My Gym Burke.
Also at the park, the Ordway Conservatory of Classic Ballet will showcase its talents from 10 a.m. to noon both days. Rockledge Assembly of English Country Dancers will perform throughout the craft show site. There are plenty other activities.
Admission is free. Off-site parking with shuttle bus service is available at the Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way; from the Lake Ridge commuter lot at the corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville roads; from the Va. 123 commuter lot, at the corner of Va. 123 and Old Bridge Road; and from the I-95 commuter lot, off I-95 and Rt. 123.
There is a $5 round-trip shuttle fee payable at the event drop-off. Kids 12 and under ride free. Accessible parking for people with disabilities is available in town.
For more information, visit www.occoquanva.gov or www.Facebook.com/OccoquanCraftShow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.