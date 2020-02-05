The National Sporting Library & Museum will celebrate the life of Phyllis Mills Wyeth, who died last year, with an exhibition created by her husband, contemporary artist Jamie Wyeth.
From the late 1960s and throughout their five-decade marriage, Phyllis Wyeth was her husband’s muse. His intimate works captured moments from her life, which have been pulled together in a special collection, “Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration.”
On display from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, June 28, the exhibition reflects Phyllis Wyeth’s vibrant spirit, love of nature and horses, and her ever-present dogs.
The collection features 31 paintings and drawings, ranging from Jamie Wyeth’s first portrait of Phyllis – “Phyllis Mills” (1967), which captures a younger Phyllis outdoors and covered in fallen leaves -- to more recent works, such as the lushly painted “Overslept” (2018).
The artist captured the many facets of his wife’s remarkable life, from her accomplishments as a carriage driver, as shown in “Into the Gorge” (1975) and “Connemara Four” (1991), to her success as a thoroughbred horse breeder and owner, most notably in “Winner’s Circle, Belmont Stakes” (2012).
The last celebrates the 2012 win of Phyllis Wyeth’s champion horse, Union Rags, at that illustrious race. Paintings such as “Catching Pollen” (2012), “Stealing Holly from the Irénées” (2016), and “Southern Light” (1994), attest to Phyllis Wyeth’s love of the outdoors and the distinctive landscapes surrounding her homes in Pennsylvania and Maine.
Also on view are a selection of intimate domestic scenes painted as Christmas gifts from her husband and depicting her beloved dogs.
The exhibition and accompanying catalogue were organized by the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, which was the first venue to display the exhibition.
The collection then traveled to the Farnsworth Art Museum, in Rockland, Maine, and then to the Greenville County Museum of Art in Greenville, South Carolina, before the National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg was added as a venue.
The exhibition was underwritten by Jacqueline B. Mars, vice chair of the National Sporting Library & Museum Board of Directors.
“This is a personal exhibition for our community,” explained Mars, an area resident and one of the Wyeth’s lifelong friends. Phyllis Wyeth passed away in January 2019.
“We fox hunted together with Orange County from a young age and attended Hill,” Mars said of The Hill School, a private K-8 day school in Middleburg, founded in 1928.
Mars is currently the president of the Orange County Hounds Board of Stewards and has been affiliated with the prestigious hunt for most of her life.
Wyeth’s local ties ran deep. She was the younger sister of Middleburg resident Mimi Abel Smith, also an National Sporting Library & Museum board member and a lifelong sporting enthusiast who hunted with the Orange County Hounds.
Abel Smith said she has fond memories of their life in Middleburg. They grew up outside of the village on Burnt Mill Farm next to Hickory Tree Farm, a renowned thoroughbred breeding, training and racing facility founded by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. James P. Mills, Sr.
“My sister loved to ride and jump horses and compete in point-to-points,” noted Abel Smith. “And she was very good at it.”
At the age of 21, Phyllis Wyeth was in an automobile accident. Undeterred by her resulting mobility challenges, she turned her passions toward carriage driving. A talented whip, she drove in coaching competitions throughout the 1980s and 90s and developed the thoroughbred breeding program at Hickory Hill.
After marrying the renowned third-generation artist Jamie Wyeth in 1968, she moved her operations to Point Lookout Farm in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. Throughout her life, Wyeth was a noted philanthropist, conservationist, environmentalist, arts supporter and a staunch advocate for the rights of the disabled.
Phyllis Wyeth also worked for John F. Kennedy in her early career and was a member of the Brandywine River Museum’s first board of trustees.
National Sporting Library & Museum Executive Director Elizabeth von Hassell said she is a strong supporter of the exhibition.
“The exhibition is an intimate tribute by one of the most recognized artists of our time to his wife, a loving testimony to their 50-year marriage, and the embodiment of Phyllis’s tenacious spirit,” von Hassell said. “I can’t think of a more fitting location to celebrate Phyllis Wyeth’s sporting legacy.”
The National Sporting Library & Museum, located in Middleburg, was founded in 1954. Its renowned research library and fine art museum highlight the rich heritage and tradition of country pursuits, including angling, horsemanship, shooting, steeple chasing, foxhunting, flat racing, polo, coaching and wildlife.
The library and museum includes general stacks, rare book holdings, archives and art collections. It offers a variety of educational programs, exhibitions and family activities throughout the year and is open to researchers and the general public.
There is no admission fee to the library, but the museum charges $10 for adults, $8 for youths ages 13 to18, and $8 for seniors. National Sporting Library & Museum members and children age 12 and under are free. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
