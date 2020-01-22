The Center for the Arts in Manassas is presenting “It’s Complicated,” a new exhibit featuring emerging Baltimore artist Dr. Yemonja Smalls.
“When used to define the relationship, the words, “it’s complicated” suggest hidden or unexplained snags, trickiness or entanglement that blur the beauty of the bond,” says a press release announcing Smalls’ mixed-media exhibit, which opens Feb. 7.
For the show, her first on the East Coast, Smalls selected mixed media to convey “the complexities that color relationships,” the announcement said, adding: “She explores both a metaphorical and literal process of breaking, tearing, hiding, layering and cementing to yield insight into what creates and maintains unions.”
Smalls’ training is mostly in health care, not art.
She works in the Maryland Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Administration, completed her pre-doctoral internship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the Kennedy Krieger Institute and received her doctorate from Louisiana State University in clinical psychology.
Smalls’ work has been displayed at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry; on the set of the TV show “Empire,” at Harold Washington Library; the South Side Community Art Center; Gallery Guichard; Howard University; Hill Center Galleries; the Sojourner Family Peace Center, among others, and reside in various private collections across the nation.
