This Sunday, Feb. 23, marks the 75th anniversary of one of the most notable and hard-fought invasions in U.S. history: The Battle of Iwo Jima.
The operation was carried out by approximately 70,000 U.S. Marines, sailors, soldiers and U.S. Coast Guardsmen. There were more than 24,000 casualties, and 6,140 servicemembers died during the 36 days it took to secure the island.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps will hold a series of events this weekend as part of monthlong commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the battle.
Photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image of six Marines raising the flag is one of the most recognizable photographs in history and has become a symbol of the courage and tenacious spirit of the United States Marine Corps. The historic flag is now on display at the museum, according to an event press release.
The flag in the Rosenthal photograph was actually the second flag raised on Iwo Jima that day. The first flag will also be displayed during the anniversary commemoration. The flags were raised on the fifth day of the Battle of Iwo Jima, the press release said.
In honor of the anniversary of this pivotal battle in Marine Corps history, the museum is offering the following events:
- Heroes Among Us: On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Medal of Honor recipient and keynote speaker Hershel "Woody" Williams will share his memories of Iwo Jima. Artifacts and archival materials related to the battle will be displayed by the museum's curators, the USMC History Division and the Naval History and Heritage Command. History talks are scheduled throughout the day.
- Family Day: On Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the museum will hold a special Iwo Jima-themed Family Day, packed full of fun activities including making topographic maps.
- The President’s Own: At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, the museum will present a special concert by “The President's Own” Marine Band in Leatherneck Gallery. The concert will also stream live on the Marine Band’s website and YouTube channel.
- “The Sands of Iwo Jima”: The museum’s state-of-the-art, giant-screen Medal of Honor Theater will present “Sands of Iwo Jima” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. $5 admission.
The museum is free and open to the public. It is located minutes from I-95, approximately 40 minutes south of Washington, D.C. The museum is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps, under the command of Marine Corps University, preserves and exhibits the material history of the U.S. Marine Corps; honors the commitment, accomplishments, and sacrifices of Marines; supports recruitment, training, education, and retention of Marines; and provides the public with a readily accessible platform for the exploration of Marine Corps history.
The museum is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Dec. 25.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 703-784-6107 or visit on the web at www.usmcmuseum.com.
